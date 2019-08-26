Suspect arrested after paintballs fired at people outside Lethbridge supervised consumption site
A Lethbridge man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by paintball shooting on Aug. 24 at the supervised consumption services site in Lethbridge.
Lethbridge Police have charged 29-year-old Jesse John James Bulman, of Lethbridge, with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and mischief to property.
Police said over the weekend paintballs were fired from a moving truck at multiple people outside the SCS.
Just after midnight, police allege a white Dodge truck drove past and someone fired multiple paintballs.
Two males were able to avoid being struck but a female staff member was hit multiple times in the leg, arm, torso and face. Police said the truck returned seconds later and fired additional paintballs.
Police said multiple tips from the public helped identify a suspect, who was arrested at his home on Aug. 25 without incident. A paintball gun was also seized.
Bulman is currently in custody awaiting a release hearing.
