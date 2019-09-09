CCI
September 9, 2019 3:54 pm
Updated: September 9, 2019 3:56 pm

Report of person with firearm prompts lockdown at Cobourg high school: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Cobourg police searched a high school following reports of a person with a firearm in the area on Monday.

A lockdown has been lifted at a high school in Cobourg.

Cobourg Police Service says the lockdown went into effect at Cobourg Collegiate Institute (CCI) around 2 p.m. following “unconfirmed” information of an unknown person with a firearm in the area.

Police conducted a search of the interior of the school and the surrounding area.

“No persons with a firearm were located,” stated Staff Sgt. Brent Allison.

The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

“There is no danger to the public at this time,” Allison said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobourg police or Crime Stoppers.

