Report of person with firearm prompts lockdown at Cobourg high school: police

A lockdown has been lifted at a high school in Cobourg.

Cobourg Police Service says the lockdown went into effect at Cobourg Collegiate Institute (CCI) around 2 p.m. following “unconfirmed” information of an unknown person with a firearm in the area.

READ MORE: Cobourg high school under ‘brief’ lockdown, police say

Police conducted a search of the interior of the school and the surrounding area.

“No persons with a firearm were located,” stated Staff Sgt. Brent Allison.

Lockdown has been lifted at CCI in Cobourg. It was a unconfirmed report someone was spotted outside the school with a firearm. Police conducted an exterior and interior search and found nothing. pic.twitter.com/sdHfuV38ER — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) September 9, 2019

The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

“There is no danger to the public at this time,” Allison said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobourg police or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: Paul VandeGraaf sworn in as Cobourg police chief amid allegations