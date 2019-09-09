28-year-old man charged with impaired driving following collision in New Tecumseth, OPP say

A 28-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a pickup truck hauling a trailer ran off the road and got stuck in a ditch in New Tecumseth on Sunday, OPP say.

Officers say they responded to the single-vehicle collision on the 7th Line near 20th Side Road.

When they spoke with the driver, they determined he was impaired and arrested him, police add.

The driver was transported to a drug recognition expert, police say, where he refused to be tested.

Petro Korovchenko, from New Tecumseth, was subsequently charged with operation while impaired and refusing to comply with a demand, officers say.

Korovchenko’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle he was driving was impounded for seven days, OPP say.

The accused was released from custody and given a future court date.

Officers say anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

