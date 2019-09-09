Hurricane Dorian raises concerns about coastal erosion in Magdalen Islands

While the passage of hurricane Dorian did not lead to any human casualties in Quebec’s Magdalen Islands, it did chip away at the archipelago and has raised concerns about protecting the shoreline against erosion.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault praised the work of those preparing and restoring emergency services in the area on Monday. She also said the hardest-hit areas are being repaired and protected.

Guilbault said the work of assessment and protection is ongoing between storms and that there is funding set aside to protect against erosion.

However, experts estimate the work could cost more than $50 million, which represents the total amount available for all of Quebec for this type of erosion protection work.

Guilbault made it clear on Monday that “devoting all the provincial money to one place” was not an option and that it was therefore necessary to “identify the areas most at risk” and the “most urgent” problems in the islands.

The need for this work became both obvious and urgent as a result of the November 2018 windstorm that changed the landscape and cut off telecommunications to the islands.

The storm season has not yet begun along the Gulf of St. Lawrence and residents fear the worst as fall approaches.

