Adopt A Pal: Lovable dogs looking for forever homes

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Penny’s All Breed Rescue stops by with playful dogs looking for a loving home.

Tiny has megaesophagus and requires some extra attention when eating. He has to sit up in a chair like a human to ensure the food goes to his stomach and not the lungs. A home that can offer Tiny more time and attention would be better suited. While giving the him the extra attention, Tiny will be offering up endless snuggles. Tiny is also likes his playtime as well.

Argo comes to the rescue after other families were unable to fulfill the commitments of being a pet owner. Argo enjoys playing around and being active. Be assured, you will get endless love from Argo, offering up kisses and snuggles as soon as you walk into the room.

Thank the light for #puppymonday. Today we have Tiny and Argo from Penny's All Breed Rescue and I am in love. pic.twitter.com/UEPaHc1a5i — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) September 9, 2019

Because we all need doggos on a Monday morning.

(AND EVERY OTHER DAY, OK!?!?) pic.twitter.com/mhp3rkZ7T9 — Gabrielle Marchand (@GabbyMarchand) September 9, 2019

Rescues coming together

A number of Winnipeg rescues, the Winnipeg Humane Society, and PetSmart are joining forces aiming to have more animals adopted. Rescues will be at PetSmart locations with various dogs, cats and other animals that are needing a family to join.

If adoption isn’t an option for you or your family at this time, donations of items such as food and supplies will be accepted as well.

More about Penny’s All Breed Animal Rescue can be found here.

WATCH: ADOPT A PAL: Penny’s All Breed Animal Rescue