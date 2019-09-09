Mom ‘in fear for her life’ accidentally shoots daughter who was surprising her at home

Hanna Jones decided to surprise her mother with a visit home last week — but likely didn’t expect to be welcomed with a gunshot wound.

According to a since-deleted Facebook post recounting the event, the 18-year-old said she “ran through the door with excitement” at her family home in Girard, Ohio.

But her mother, Renee Jones, mistook Hanna’s surprise entrance for a home invasion.

“As I ran through the door, she was in fear for her life and shot me,” the post read. “I crouched down and let out two screams.”

Jones’ boyfriend heard her screams and called 911, saying she was bleeding “pretty bad” in an emergency call transcription obtained by 21 News.

“My girlfriend just came home from college, and her mom didn’t know,” her boyfriend said, according to the station. “Like, honestly, she accidentally shot her, and we don’t know what to do.”

Luckily, a scenario that could have ended a lot worse did not, the college student acknowledged in her social media post.

“I sure am lucky to still be here,” Hanna wrote. “It still baffles my mind to know that I could be dead, but thankfully I had an angel looking over me that night.”

Girard emergency personnel responded to the call.

The broadcast station reported seeing the victim being walked down the driveway, with her right bicep covered in blood and wrapped in a towel.

Speaking to 21 News, Girard police Chief John Norman said Renee has a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon.

“She stated that the bedroom door opened where she was at and she had a gun readily available and she fired a round at someone coming through the door,” he explained.

Norman said it was clear the mother didn’t know it was her daughter coming through the door.

“We will collect all the facts and we will present it to a prosecutor, not to be malicious, but we have to present the facts like we would in any other case,” he said.

At that point, the prosecutor will make a decision whether we will go ahead and charge or not charge in this case.”

Jones has been discharged from the hospital and is resting at home, the publication reports.

