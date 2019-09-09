Arrest made after search warrant executed at Kingston home

Kingston police’s major crimes unit has arrested a man after conducting a search warrant at a Kingston home.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Kingston police, including their emergency response team, combed through a home at 277 Rideau St.

An unidentified man was arrested as a result of the search.

Det. Sgt. Jay Finn would not detail what the charges were, but said the search warrant was in relation to firearm-related offences.

Police returned to the home on Monday to continue the search.

Finn did say that this search warrant was unrelated to another incident on Saturday, when a firearm was discharged by a man who is still at large.