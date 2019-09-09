Crime
September 9, 2019 10:22 am

Fight between customer, store employee leads to assault charges: Peterborough police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police have charged two men who reportedly got into a fight over an item one man was attempting to return to a local store.

Two men are facing charges after police say a fight broke out between a customer and a store employee in downtown Peterborough on Friday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to a George Street business around 5 p.m. regarding a disturbance outside. Police say one man reportedly became upset when a store declined to give his money back after returning an item he had purchased two days earlier.

Police say a physical altercation broke out on the sidewalk in front of the store.

“During the fight, one male stated he was kicked while the other male advised he was dragged out of the store,” police said on Monday.

The investigation led to both men being charged, police said.

Daniel Figsby, 42, and Donald Foster, 26, both of Peterborough, were each charged with one count of assault. Both were released from custody for a future court appearance.

