Fight between customer, store employee leads to assault charges: Peterborough police

Two men are facing charges after police say a fight broke out between a customer and a store employee in downtown Peterborough on Friday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to a George Street business around 5 p.m. regarding a disturbance outside. Police say one man reportedly became upset when a store declined to give his money back after returning an item he had purchased two days earlier.

READ MORE: Goodies on George closing, owner says Peterborough homeless deterring customers

Police say a physical altercation broke out on the sidewalk in front of the store.

“During the fight, one male stated he was kicked while the other male advised he was dragged out of the store,” police said on Monday.

The investigation led to both men being charged, police said.

Daniel Figsby, 42, and Donald Foster, 26, both of Peterborough, were each charged with one count of assault. Both were released from custody for a future court appearance.

WATCH: Insp. Lynne Buehler retires after 34 years with Peterborough Police Service