Video provides new angle of downtown London shooting

A video published to Reddit on Monday provides a new angle of a shooting that left a major downtown intersection closed off in London on Sept. 3.

Posted by Reddit user cainboi, the video depicts a man in a high-visibility vest screaming and lunging toward a London police officer.

The officer then proceeds to fire two rounds before falling to the ground after tripping over a curb.

The man in the high-visibility vest can then be seen running into a nearby alleyway as bystanders react to the scene.

The video provides a new perspective on what police originally referred to as a morning weapons call.

At around 9 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to reports of a man threatening people with a knife in the area of King Street and Richmond Street.

An officer responding to the scene found a man in possession of a knife and when they approached the suspect, the accused allegedly threatened and charged at the officer, resulting in the officer firing their gun twice, police said.

The suspect then fled into a nearby alleyway, where a standoff with additional officers ensued, police said.

Police said officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by negotiating with the suspect, who allegedly continued to be non-compliant and attempted to flee the area before being taken into custody around 9:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police have since charged Ciaran Elmes, 25, of London with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, uttering threats of death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Following a first court appearance on Sept. 3, Elmes is set to return to court on Oct. 30.