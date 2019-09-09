Crime
London man faces 21 charges in Elm Street shooting: police

By Reporter  980 CFPL

A home on Elm Street that is at the centre of a shooting investigation following a Friday morning incident.

Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL
A London man is facing 21 charges in relation to a Friday shooting reported in the city’s east end.

London police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Elm and Pine streets just before 7 a.m.

Police say a weapons investigation ensued, leading officers to close Elm Street between Pine Street and Rosewood Avenue for some time on Friday morning.

Later that day, police reported that a number of people detained during the investigation had been released unconditionally.

A later update, issued on Sunday, revealed that a 26-year-old London man had been charged.

The accused faces a total of 21 charges, including the discharging of a restricted firearm, careless use of a firearm and 16 counts of possession guns and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He remains in police custody with a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

No injuries were reported over the course of the investigation.

