Streetlight outage in Edmonton’s Forest Heights neighbourhood leads to frustration

Residents in the Edmonton neighbourhood of Forest Heights are sharing their fears because streetlights in their area have been out for more than a month.

Those who live on one street say they worry it’s leading to vandalism and theft.

“These lights have been out for over a month, and no one is fixing it or finding the problem or getting back to us. We’re all in the dark, literally,” explained Debra Couwenburg, a concerned resident of Forest Heights, on Sunday.

Couwenberg is one of several residents who are not only concerned about the lack of light at night but also disappointed with the city of Edmonton’s support line.

“I’ve called 311 multiple times and I’ve never [received] a response from them. I’m feeling ignored. I’m feeling that they don’t think this is a very important situation, but all of us in the neighbourhood who have called many times know that there is a danger here without lights,” Couwenberg said.

“Since the lights have been out, I’ve called the police twice. We had someone supposedly break into one of the new houses across the street from me, and then we had some activity at the school. You could hear glass breaking and something going on,” said Forest Heights resident Richard Wolinski.

Residents said the lights have been out since the end of July and they have not been told when they’ll be fixed.

“Give me an indication of why and when the lights could be back on… and why have they been off for so long?” said Forest Heights resident Zenek Bereznicki.

Global News reached out to the city for comment. In a statement it said:

“The City of Edmonton received a repair ticket on July 25 for the streetlights at locations 106 Avenue and 75 Street, and 104 Avenue and 74 Street. Repairs have been underway. Both City of Edmonton and EPCOR Distribution and Transmission are investigating the matter and intend to return service to the street lighting quickly.”

“There are so many things that are a safety concern right now, and I really want this issue solved and lights back on,” Couwenberg said.