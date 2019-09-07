BC Wildfire crews tackling wildfire west of Peachland

A number of small wildfires cropped up this week in the Kamloops Fire Centre, including a handful in the Okanagan.

As of Saturday morning, the Kathleen Mountain fire was listed at 10 hectares, was classified as out of control and is burning 27 kilometres due west of Peachland.

That fire was discovered on Thursday and is believed to be lightning-caused.

UPDATE: The Kathleen Mountain fire, ~26 kilometres W of Peachland, remains out of control & is ~10 has. 30 #BCWildfire personnel are working to establish control lines, assisted by 2 helicopters & 2 pieces of heavy equipment. Smoke is highly visible from #Kelowna & #Peachland. pic.twitter.com/CtrQZM8aen — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 7, 2019

READ MORE: Wildfire burning out of control west of Peachland

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said 30 personnel will be battling the blaze on Saturday, up from 20 on Friday.

Two helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment are also involved in battling the fire, and additional aerial resources are available if needed.

BCWS said smoke from the fire will be visible in Peachland and Kelowna, but the fire is not threatening any communities.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Sept. 5, 2019): Brazilian farmers say they’re fighting losing battle against Amazon fires

Approximately 10 kilometres northwest of Keremeos is the Olalla Creek fire. The fire sparked to life on Tuesday but is under control after growing to six hectares in size.

Nine kilometres northeast of Penticton is the Kerr Creek fire. As of Saturday morning, it was listed at seven hectares and was classified as out of control.

The fire was discovered Wednesday and is suspected to be lightning-caused.

BCWS says 25 personnel are on scene today and are being supported by three helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment.

READ MORE: Alberta fire season 2019: Latest status of wildfires, bans and restrictions (Aug. 23, 2019)

Burning 29 kilometres due south of Merritt, between the Coquihalla and Highway 5A, is the Shovelnose Mountain fire. That fire is listed at five hectares and is classified as out of control.

Thirty-four firefighters are responding to the fire, along with two helicopters.

#BCWildfire Service is responding to a fire near Shovelnose Mountain, ~30 kms south of #Merritt, east of #BCHwy5. At this time, the fire is ~3 has & is burning out of control among some heavy timber fuels. 20 BC Wildfire personnel are responding with airtanker assistance. pic.twitter.com/BX32oYWI3l — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 6, 2019

On Friday, several spot fires were listed the by BC Wildfire Service.

West of Vernon, on the opposite side of Okanagan Lake and located five km north of Killiney Beach, was a spotfire (0.01 ha) near Whiteman Creek Road.

That fire was first spotted on Friday, and three firefighters are en route to the site.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 29, 2019): BC firefighters happy to return the favour around the world: Trudeau

South of the junction of Highway 97C and Highway 5A is the Missezula Lake spotfire (0.15 ha). It was discovered Friday, but is classified as being held. Three firefighters will be on site on Saturday.

And, lastly, approximately 12 km southeast of Beaverdell is the Bull Forest Service Road spotfire (0.01 ha).

Another spotfire listed Friday is now classified as out. The Stevenson Creek fire (0.01 ha) was located six km south of Princeton, near Highway 3, before being doused.

According to BC Wildfire Service statistics, there have been 770 wildfires across the province this fire season, including 69 in the last seven days, 52 of which are active.

The Kamloops Fire Centre is the busiest region, with 21 active fires, followed by the Northwest Fire Centre at 14.

The Coastal Fire Centre has nine active fires, the Southeast has five and the Cariboo has just one.