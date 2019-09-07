Fans across Canada to cheer on Bianca Andreescu in U.S. Open final

Tennis lovers across Canada will gather around TV screens today to watch Bianca Andreescu take on Serena Williams in finals of the US Open.

If the 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., wins the match in New York City, it will be a Canadian first.

Tennis Canada is holding viewing parties in Toronto and Montreal, while sports bars nationwide will host less official gatherings.

Andreescu has racked up quite the fan base over the past year, with the likes of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeting her congratulations.

She’s also become a fan favourite among members of the Romanian-Canadian community, who say they’re proud to see one of their own shine on the world stage.

And Hazel McCallion, the high-profile former longtime mayor of Andreescu’s hometown, also counts herself among the fans.

The 98-year-old nicknamed “Hurricane Hazel” says she’ll be watching the 4 p.m. match from the comfort of her home.