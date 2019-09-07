Hamilton police searching for missing woman

Police say Tristen Timer has hazel eyes, shoulder length brown hair, is 5’3” – 5’7” tall, 140 pounds and occasionally wears reading glasses.

Police say she has several tattoos, including the word ‘Timer’ on her right side and ‘mommy’ on the inside of her wrist.

Anyone with information that might assist police is asked to contact Hamilton’s Division 30 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

