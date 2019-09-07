Homicide detectives probe possible human remains found in south Edmonton

Homicide detectives have been called out to investigate what police believe to be human remains discovered in south Edmonton.

Police were called to the area of 84 Street and 64 Avenue at around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Christopher Field said he was walking his dogs in the area when his Labrador Shepherd Cailey went into a nearby treed area.

The dog came out of the bush with a large bone, Field said.

“I think she was more or less in the middle of the bush, of the treed area. She was in there for quite a while, for a couple of minutes at least, and that’s when she brought it out,” Field explained.

He immediately called police. When officers arrived, they cordoned off the treed area with police tape, Field said.

“This is really close to home. We’ve walked by there every day for the last six years and nothing like this has ever happened. So for her to bring this out from the trees was a real shocker,” Field said.

“It’s kind of scary. Who knows what’s going to happen when you leave your door.”

Staff Sgt. Ashley Emerson with the Edmonton Police Service said police believe the remains are human.

The homicide section will likely remain on scene until Saturday morning, Emerson said.