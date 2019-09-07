Teacher swims across Lake Erie to raise awareness for lake’s health problems

An ambitious history and geography teacher in Brampton is practicing what he preaches by swimming across Lake Erie to raise awareness for the lake’s decline in health.

Daniel Zin hit the waters early Saturday morning to swim for roughly 8 to 12 hours from Long Point to Port Dover – a 30 kilometer distance.

“I get a lot of ‘are you nuts?!'” Zin chuckled.

“I really don’t know what I signed up for, but I’m in it now.”

Beautiful sunrise #lakeerie #lakeeriechallenge. Dan started his #openwaterswim at 12:41am. Almost 7 hrs in the water so far. pic.twitter.com/EAvPdhY6jm — Freshwater Alliance (@H2OAlliance) September 7, 2019

Zin’s effort is aimed at raising funds and awareness towards the lake’s change in health and environment, such as issues dealing with toxic algae blooms and plastics pollution.

“Lake Erie is getting hit with some terrible stuff right, [such as] blue-green toxic algae,” Zin told 980 CFPL.

“[It] depletes the oxygen storage in the water, kills the ecosystem, kills families’ dogs that run into the water, terrible on your skin, creates rashes, and it’s not good to drink in your tap water.”

Another toxic algae called cladophora is present in the Easter basin, and also a cause for concern.

“It fouls the waterlines, it degrades the ecosystem, and it clogs water intake pipes which is a huge issue for municipalities.”

Less than a mile to go – lots of firsts for us on the adventure, the biggest of which will be Dan’s FIRST ultra marathon swim! And Lake Erie has decided to be kind at the end! #LakeErieChallenge #LakeErieAlive #TheDeuce pic.twitter.com/uoWpxImWjg — Josh Reid (@joshuaalaneric) September 7, 2019

Zin says the plethora of invasive species is a major issue for all the Great Lakes, not just Lake Erie.

Last but not least, troubles with plastic continue.

“All of our [trash] that gets out into the fresh water systems, little fish and microorganism feed on that, and big fish eat [them], and we eat those bigger fish. That’s called bioaccumulation,’ Zin told 980 CFPL.

“Whatever doesn’t get put up into bioaccumulation will eventually filter its way into the ocean.”

Zin’s passion for open-water swimming began a few years back when he was seeking a challenge to set to keep himself in shape.

“I absolutely love open-water swimming, I love being in the environment and the natural world,” Zin told 980 CFPL. “The longer I’m in there, the better.”

Swimming across Lake Erie seemed like a good goal for Zin. He wanted to push his limits and maximize his distance and time spent in water.

Zin says he’s excited for the stories he’ll get to tell his class once his journey is completed, and he hopes his students will get excited and more involved with nature as a result.

The event was originally scheduled to take place Aug. 24, but high winds and waves made the journey too dangerous to attempt.

More information on Zin’s voyage and how to donate can be found online.