73-year-old Indian woman gives birth to twin baby girls

A 73-year-old woman gave birth to twin girls on Thursday, reportedly making her the oldest woman to ever bring a child to term.

After rounds of IVF, Erramatti Mangayamma — who the Hindustan Times says is 74 — welcomed twins into the world after never being able to conceive naturally, CNN reports.

The babies were delivered via caesarian section and will remain under careful observation for the next three weeks.

“The surgery went well… the mother and the babies are all healthy with no complications,” Dr. Sanakayyala Umashankar, the director of Ahalya IVF, who performed the C-section, told the publication.

However, the mother has been taken to intensive care unit to come out of the stress she had undergone for the last few hours,” he told the Hindustan Times.

Mangayamma married her husband, 80-year-old Raja Rao, in 1962. After trying to grow their family naturally, they went to Umashankar last year to see if they’d be a fit for IVF treatment.

She’d heard of a 55-year-old woman in her neighbourhood who’d successfully had children through IVF, the Indian publication said.

Turns out, they were after preliminary tests came back promising.

“We are not allowing the mother to breastfeed and the babies will be fed through the milk bank,” the doctor said.

Now, the new parents are looking forward to the next chapter of their lives together as a family of four.

“She is very confident now,” Umashankar said. “More confident than ever in her life and she is looking forward to the next chapter of her life with the kids.”

While it is a rare case, the doctor said he had no issues making this happen, given the mother had no preexisting conditions to worry about.

“I don’t think she will have any major health issues in the post-delivery period,” he said.

Back in 2016, Daljinder Kaur of Punjab was considered the oldest woman to give birth at the age of 70, the Hindustan Times reports.

