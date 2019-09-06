Kelly Clarkson laments the state of country music

Only a few days ahead of the highly anticipated debut of her very own talk show, Kelly Clarkson, the acclaimed pop singer, took to YouTube to answer a series of fan questions.

The 15-minute video covered a range of topics relating to her life and career while promoting what the show will have to offer. Most notably, however, midway through her Q&A session, the 37-year-old began ripping on the current state of country music.

Without naming names, Clarkson lamented the quality of modern country stars and hit-makers for more than two minutes, while openly expressing her belief that the industry was superior in the 1990s.

“Country music is gone,” she claimed in the video. “I don’t know who’s making it, but there might be, like, four people.”

The rant began after one of Clarkson’s assistants asked her to explain a number of slang terms from the web. When they arrived at “farm emo” — which supposedly refers to country music — Clarkson quickly became upset.

READ MORE: Tool likely to take over No. 1 from Taylor Swift, and her fans aren’t pleased

On why people might use the term, the Because of You singer claimed that it was a made-up term “because country music doesn’t sound country anymore.”

Clarkson continued by detailing her annoyance with artists who try to incorporate other musical genres into country.

“Now, it’s like weird word rap, “she said.

While suggesting that she encourages progression in music, she said, “I don’t want to feel like I’m at some weird rock show where they start rapping.”

She kept a tight lid on naming names and didn’t point fingers, but added, “Why are you rapping in country music? I don’t understand it.”

“Sure, ‘Let’s be progressive,’ I get it,” continued Clarkson. “But come on… It’s not just one. It’s a lot of y’all, and it’s bad.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj apologizes for ‘abrupt and insensitive’ retirement tweet

The current host of The Voice then went into the criticism she received upon creating her own country music earlier on in her career.

“I love that when I started to do country, they were like, ‘Oh, you’re pop. You’re not country enough,'” she said. “I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, let me show you this list of the top 20,’ which by the way did not include one female.”

WATCH: Why did Kelly Clarkson almost quit music?

“I’m not even trying to get played on country radio,” she added. “Here’s the thing: I just love country music.”

At that point in the interview, Clarkson shifted her rant to the lack of female country musicians currently present in the industry.

“Y’all don’t play people with boobs either, [but] it’s fine. ‘Oh, you got boobs? You’re not a man, get out of here.’ What happened? Do you want me to go off on how many women were so monumental [to me]?”

READ MORE: Post Malone releases new album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Clarkson’s passionate rant her an abundance of appraisal from avid country music fans over Twitter.

Here’s what some supporters had to say:

.@kellyclarkson is all of us tired of not hearing a single woman on country radio for hours at a time. https://t.co/7h74OR9l51 — Lindsay (@LindsaySL34) September 6, 2019

I agree with @kellyclarkson on country music and how it has changed too much, and not necessarily for the better. — Lexi (@Lexi713) September 6, 2019

.@kellyclarkson I added something to my coffee mug for you. 😂😂 90's country was the best!!! cc: @KellyClarksonTV pic.twitter.com/kzsv9lxakP — Amy G. (@amytx84) September 6, 2019

Sis has spoken @kellyclarkson on country music. LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK@KellyClarksonTV — Richard Colosimo (@Richard_Colo) September 5, 2019

Thank you Kelly for your direct message to country radio. — Len Wilson (@cz_len) September 6, 2019

The future TV host proceeded to list off a number of female country artists inspirational to her, namely in the 90s. The list included Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Shania Twain and Dolly Parton.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson has appendix removed hours after hosting Billboard Music Awards

“Why don’t we all just start putting our 80s and 90s records on and figure out what country music is? What is the sound we like again? Because it’s not what you’re playing on the radio. I’m mad about it, that’s right, because I’m a fan.”

“What is happening in country music?” she asked rhetorically. “This is what’s happening… Y’all aren’t playing country music anymore.”

—

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres this Monday, Sept. 9.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis