Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of September 7

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

Take advantage of the perfect fall-like weather by enjoying some of these great events!

1. Manyfest

As in many cool things, all in one place.

RELATED: 7 reasons why we shouldn’t be sad summer is over

It’s basically all the good stuff about Winnipeg and the summer, all rolled up into one great event held across Memorial Boulevard, Kennedy Street and Broadway.

Described as “downtown’s biggest street festival”, ManyFest includes over 50 food trucks, the MiniFest Family Zone, live music from the Winnipeg Folk Festival Stage, a Wonder Shows carnival, Third + Bird Urban Market, a beer and wine garden, and a fun run in support of the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba.

You can also catch the Banjo Bowl game at the Lake of the Woods Brewing Co. Lakeside Lounge.

RELATED: 10 nutrient-packed autumn fruits and veggies you should be eating

ManyFest runs Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free to enjoy, incredibly family friendly, and street parking is free after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and free all day on Sunday!

2. Banjo Bowl

One of the best parts of this time of year has to be taking in a football game.

But not just any football game — the most exciting one of the regular season — the Banjo Bowl!

READ MORE: Ed Tait’s ‘Five Things You Need To Know’ for Saturday’s Banjo Bowl

Saturday at 3 p.m. at IG Field, it’s the ultimate prairie showdown as our Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

And, it’s so much more than just a game! You can also take in great live entertainment from pop/rock/country artist Tyler Del Pino, who joined Global News Morning for a preview performance ahead of the big game.

WATCH: Tyler Del Pino performs on Global News Morning

It’s really a whole day of fun from the tailgate starting at noon, food like the extra special ‘Banjo Bowl Burger’, the music, and of course, the football game.

For more details and tickets, you can visit the Bomber website.

3. Walk for Wildlife

The Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre Inc. is hosting their 7th annual Walk for Wildlife this Saturday in St. Vital Park.

It’s your opportunity to enjoy a crisp morning walk or run while supporting a great group of folks who work their butts off to save, rehabilitate, and release injured or orphaned wildlife.

Money raised at the event will go towards medications and veterinary bills, food and animal enclosure maintenance.

WATCH: Meet the wildlife

Everyone is invited to participate and you can walk up and register that morning from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. with the start of the walk/run taking place at 9 a.m.

Plus — as a reward for all that effort you put in walking or running — there’s a delicious pancake breakfast right after!

To learn more about the Walk for Wildlife and the work the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre does, click here.

Happy weekend everyone!