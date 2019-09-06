Scammers impersonating Saskatoon Light and Power

The City of Saskatoon is warning people about a new scam.

Officials said it involves messages that appear to be from Saskatoon Light and Power.

A number of residents said they received phone calls, texts and emails stating they have a utility refund or are owed money due to overbilling.

“That’s not how the city does business,” Mike Voth, the city’s director of corporate revenue, said Thursday.

“We would never send a random text message that doesn’t include information like who you are.”

He added the web links provided for people to input their banking information are lengthy and suspicious-looking.

Voth said the city would never request or collect credit card or banking information by phone, text or email.

He said the city typically uses application forms to collect banking information for setting up utility accounts, bill payments and for property tax payments.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen for the scam is urged to contact their bank and report it to Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

