September 6, 2019 10:43 am

Pallister keeps quiet amid sexual harassment allegations against PC MLA

By The Canadian Press

PC candidate Rick Wowchuk was investigated while a member of the legislature.

A Progressive Conservative candidate running for a seat in Tuesday’s Manitoba election was investigated while a member of the legislature.

Rick Wowchuk, who is running in Swan River, says he deeply regrets causing any offence.

CBC News reported Thursday that an investigation into complaints from the politician’s constituency assistant found he breached workplace policy.

The woman, who CBC did not name, says Wowchuk showed her a photo of naked women, called her from the bathtub and made inappropriate comments about her wearing a bikini.

Tory Leader Brian Pallister wouldn’t comment on the investigation, but says the party has brought in policies to ensure complaints are taken seriously.

The Tories implemented a “no wrong door” policy in 2018, following allegations by several women that former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers tickled and groped female staff or made sexual remarks.

NDP leader Wab Kinew says his party is focused on creating a culture of consent and respect.

