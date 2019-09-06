All southbound Hwy. 410 lanes closed at Derry Road

Ontario Provincial Police say all southbound lanes on Highway 410 at Derry Road are closed due to a fatality.

Mississauga Fire told Global News they received a call for a vehicle on fire on the highway at around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Peel Police said they were also called to the area at around 4:24 a.m. where one person died.

It is unknown exactly what happened during the incident.

All traffic from Highway 410 southbound is being forced off onto Derry Road, OPP said.

The OPP also said the southbound ramp from Steeles onto the highway is also closed.

Peel Police said eastbound and westbound traffic on Derry Road and traffic on Highway 407 is also being redirected.

As of 7:20 a.m., Peel police said the ramp to southbound Highway 410 from eastbound Derry Road is open.

The Ministry of Transportation tells Global News it will take several hours before the highway can re-open as police will be conducting a collision reconstruction.

Peel Police later said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is the province’s police watchdog, has now invoked their mandate.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

