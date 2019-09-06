Robert Mugabe dead, Zimbabwean president confirms on Twitter

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has died, the country’s current president confirmed on Twitter Thursday.

Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa announced the 95-year-old’s death with the “utmost sadness,” and said Mugabe was an “icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people.”

It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe (1/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace (2/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

Mugabe was born near the town of Kutama on Feb. 21, 1924, when the country was known as Rhodesia.

He was a schoolteacher who later built a strong profile by mounting a guerrilla campaign against the country’s British colonialist rulers, as noted by Al-Jazeera.

Mugabe became president of Zimbabwe after British rule ended there.

He would later be criticized internationally for ruling in an authoritarian manner, cracking down on his opposition and introducing land-reform policies that would tank the country’s economy, leading to hyperinflation that, in 2008, hit 231,000,000 per cent, according to The Economist.

