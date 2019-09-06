World
September 6, 2019 1:48 am

Robert Mugabe dead, Zimbabwean president confirms on Twitter

By Online Journalist  Global News

Nov. 21, 2017: After a 37-year rule, Zimbabwe's President is finally calling it quits. Robert Mugabe's surprise resignation sparked jubilation in the streets. Jeff Semple reports on what comes next.

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has died, the country’s current president confirmed on Twitter Thursday.

Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa announced the 95-year-old’s death with the “utmost sadness,” and said Mugabe was an “icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people.”

Mugabe was born near the town of Kutama on Feb. 21, 1924, when the country was known as Rhodesia.

He was a schoolteacher who later built a strong profile by mounting a guerrilla campaign against the country’s British colonialist rulers, as noted by Al-Jazeera.

WATCH: Nov. 21, 2017 — Robert Mugabe’s resignation greeted with cheers and dancing in Zimbabwe parliament

Mugabe became president of Zimbabwe after British rule ended there.

He would later be criticized internationally for ruling in an authoritarian manner, cracking down on his opposition and introducing land-reform policies that would tank the country’s economy, leading to hyperinflation that, in 2008, hit 231,000,000 per cent, according to The Economist.

READ MORE: Zimbabwe’s 94-year-old former president Robert Mugabe no longer able to walk

More to come.

