SIGA employees roll up sleeves to help make difference in communities

Employees from Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) were lending a helping hand on Thursday.

It was all part of the non-profit organization’s third annual Day of Sharing.

SIGA employees from the central office and all of its affiliated casinos volunteered their time at various locations in their communities, including a facelift for the Princess Alexandra Community School play area for kindergarten students in Saskatoon.

“We have a lot of good partners like Princess Alexandra that we work with and we talk with them and just say, ‘what would be something that we could help out and do?’” SIGA president and CEO Zane Hansen said.

“It’s such a good province to be here and do business in. It is where we live, work and play. So we’re always glad to give back and do what we can to help out in the community.”

SIGA’s Day of Sharing coincides with the International Day of Charity, which is observed annually on Sept. 5.

Officials said all net profits from SIGA casinos’ operations go to local First Nation communities, community development corporations and the province’s general revenue fund.

