Saint John woman raising awareness with stickers following husband’s suicide at Reversing Falls Bridge

A Saint John woman who lost her husband to suicide is hoping to raise the profile of the serious issue and, in doing so, the conversation.

Jaclyn McClogan’s 38-year-old husband Brad fought depression and anxiety for years. But he lost his battle several months ago.

“He had reached a point where this past April he took his own life from the Reversing Falls Bridge,” said McClogan.

Jaclyn has started placing decals on the bridge following his death. She says the decision came as a result of a commitment to redirect her energy into trying to make things better for others.

The stickers are meant to give pause to a person considering making that fatal decision.

“If somebody is in that moment that they’re kind of not sure…they bring themselves to the bridge and they’re not sure if this is really what they want to do, well maybe that will stop them,” said McColgan.

Saint John Police have already been to more mental health calls at the bridge than all of 2018. The drive for a suicide barrier has also been revived.

McColgan isn’t against a barrier but feels money should also go toward educating people on the issue in school.

“When you lose hope for yourself no one can bring it back but yourself and I hope that if kids are learning about this sooner and how to manage their own feelings that they can not reach that point (suicide).”

Forensic sociologist Greg Zed feels the issue of suicide has been on the back burner for a long time. He supports more education in the school system, but also stresses targeting those most vulnerable.

“While it would be very beneficial to have a very generalized course on mental health and mental well-being, we also have to reach out to those high risk groups that we know have disposition for mental health and mental illness,” Zed explained

Zed says the more we talk about suicide and the need for help the better society will be.

Meanwhile, a benefit for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Saint John Chapter entitled “A Night of Laughs In memory of Brad McColgan” will be held September 21st and 22nd at Chuckles Comedy Club at Parkway Mall in Saint John.