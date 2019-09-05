YouTube stars ‘The Sorry Girls’ say they aren’t apologetic about anything – so who are they?

Becky Wright and Kelsey MacDermaid call themselves ‘The Sorry Girls.” But why?

“There’s this big stereotype in Canada that we say sorry a lot, so we thought it would be cute to call ourselves, ‘The Sorry Girls, but we aren’t apologetic about anything,” said Wright.

The girls started their journey together in 2010. Both attended Humber College and studied media and film production.

“I cannot believe how far we’ve come from where we started,” said Wright.

“Just making videos in our dorm room together in college, I didn’t think we would ever have an audience close to this size.”

Their YouTube Channel has grown to nearly two-million subscribers, employing a team made up of editors, a production assistant and someone who oversees their social media platforms.

“We want to keep expanding as much as we can,” said MacDermaid.

“We love hiring new students, that’s how we built our team. I definitely want to spread the word of reducing and reusing and upcycling.”

But who is their target audience?

“Thirteen to 50, but our core demographic is more like 25 to 34,” said MacDermaid.

Wright and MacDermaid look at everything from home decor and fashion to Halloween costumes on a budget. The girls collaborate to figure out how to DIY the season’s latest trends using materials that are easily accessible with simple instructions.

“I just want to make content about things that are exciting to me, but I am so glad we have an audience that love and support what we do,” Wright said.

They are best friends that started out simply having fun. And now they have a business which inspires others of all ages to pick up a paint brush, a hammer or a glue gun and “Do it yourself.”