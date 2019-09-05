Tudor-Cashel man charged in multi-vehicle collision near Madoc

A man faces impaired driving charges following a multi-vehicle collision south of Madoc last month.

Centre Hastings OPP say around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 officers responded to a reported failure to remain at a two-vehicle collision on Highway 62 near Hollowview Road in the Municipality of Centre Hastings, about eight kilometres south of Madoc (85 kilometres east of Peterborough).

Police determined a southbound vehicle on the highway rear-ended another vehicle and then fled eastbound on Hollowview Road.

OPP say the driver was then involved in a second collision with a farm tractor towing a grain cart. The collision sent the vehicle into a ditch.

On Thursday, OPP stated Gerson Holland, 50 of Tudor-Cashel Township, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)

Driving a motor vehicle while prohibited

Failure to stop after an accident

Failure to comply with a recognizance (3 counts)

Failure to comply with probation.

Holland had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Sept. 12.

