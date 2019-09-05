Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat gets kicked out by rain this weekend

The sunny and warm start to September continues for the rest of the first week of school.

Temperatures will clamber into the high 20s or low 30s in the sun on Thursday afternoon before falling into low double digits overnight.

The upper ridge of high pressure that’s brought in the heat and sunshine will begin to weaken heading into the weekend, with a few clouds added into the sky on Friday.

Sunshine will remain the dominant feature during the final day of the first week of school, which will help boost the mercury into the 30s late in the day.

The next system will swing through with a pack of fronts on Saturday, building with clouds during the day, with showers and the risk of a thunderstorm likely heading into the evening.

Tumbling temperatures will surge behind the cold front, knocking daytime highs from the upper 20s on Saturday to the low-to-mid 20s on Sunday.

A chance of showers continues into the day on Sunday, with late day clearing possible before clouds and the risk of spotty pockets of rain returns for the second week of school with highs back in the low 20s.

