Canada
September 5, 2019 2:18 pm

Vintage Second World War plane lands in Okanagan on world tour

By Online Journalist  Global News

Crowds have gathered at Kelowna International Airport to see a vintage Second World War plane that is doing an around-the-world tour. The Silver Spitfire’s stop in the Okanagan is only temporary, approximately two hours, before it departs for northern B.C. in the afternoon.

Global News
A A

A vintage plane doing an around-the-world flight landed at Kelowna International Airport on Thursday morning.

The 1943 Silver Spitfire was scheduled to land at YLW at 11:30 a.m., but the plane is already in the Okanagan, much to the delight of local aviation enthusiasts.

The stop in Kelowna is for fuel and customs, having left Seattle earlier in the day, and is only temporary; the layover is scheduled for approximately two hours before the plane departs at 2 p.m. for Williams Lake and Fort St. John.

The public is invited to see this vintage aircraft up close. There will be a $5 charge per person for airside access; cash only.

Children under 16 will be admitted for free; family admission is $10. Fifty per cent of all proceeds will be donated to the Silver Spitfire project.

Silver Spitfire world tour Kelowna (1)
Silver Spitfire world tour Kelowna (3)

READ MORE: Saskatoon man restoring vintage German fighter plane

Temporary free parking will be available on Airport Way on a first-come, first-served basis.

Airport staff will be on hand to direct parking. The Kelowna Flying Club will also be hosting a barbeque, which will be limited to fly-in guests and the Spitfire crew.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Nov. 11, 2016): One man’s quest to restore a vintage Bolingbroke airplane

The Spitfire left England on August 5.

From B.C., it will head west, eventually crossing into Russia, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, German, Holland, France and, finally, the U.K. on Dec. 8.

For more about the Silver Spitfire, click here.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fighter Plane
Kelowna
Kelowna Flying Club
kelowna international airport
Okanagan
Second World War
Silver Spitfire
vintage plane
YLW

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.