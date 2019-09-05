Vintage Second World War plane lands in Okanagan on world tour

A vintage plane doing an around-the-world flight landed at Kelowna International Airport on Thursday morning.

The 1943 Silver Spitfire was scheduled to land at YLW at 11:30 a.m., but the plane is already in the Okanagan, much to the delight of local aviation enthusiasts.

The stop in Kelowna is for fuel and customs, having left Seattle earlier in the day, and is only temporary; the layover is scheduled for approximately two hours before the plane departs at 2 p.m. for Williams Lake and Fort St. John.

Long days flying ahead Leg one is from Paine Field Seattle to Kelowna in BC Canada . Take off time will be 0935 local from Seattle . Keep a eye on the tracker at https://t.co/sOXz3wv8UV — Silver Spitfire (@LongestFlight) September 5, 2019

The public is invited to see this vintage aircraft up close. There will be a $5 charge per person for airside access; cash only.

Children under 16 will be admitted for free; family admission is $10. Fifty per cent of all proceeds will be donated to the Silver Spitfire project.

Temporary free parking will be available on Airport Way on a first-come, first-served basis.

Airport staff will be on hand to direct parking. The Kelowna Flying Club will also be hosting a barbeque, which will be limited to fly-in guests and the Spitfire crew.

Landed at Kelowna to a huge welcome. Thank you all for coming to see us . pic.twitter.com/c9fhf9HBAG — Silver Spitfire (@LongestFlight) September 5, 2019

The Spitfire left England on August 5.

From B.C., it will head west, eventually crossing into Russia, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, German, Holland, France and, finally, the U.K. on Dec. 8.

