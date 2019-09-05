RCMP investigating after Newfoundland man dies from workplace injuries

A 55-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained while working at a Newfoundland college campus last week.

He died on Sunday, according to the RCMP, after being injured last Wednesday while working for a painting company at Stephenville’s College of the North Atlantic campus.

The RCMP say they are investigating with the province’s chief medical examiner.

A statement Wednesday from Newfoundland-based contracting company RothLochston identified the man as Gerard Drover of Spaniard’s Bay, N.L., a cousin of the company’s president.

Marty Gregory shared memories of his cousin, describing him as a multi-talented tradesman and musician.

Gregory encouraged people to learn from his family’s loss, telling workers to advocate for a safe work environment.