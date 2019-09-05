Missing girl, 13, last seen in Winnipeg’s North End

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Adrian Dorion was last seen on Aug. 24, around 10:30 a.m., in Winnipeg’s North End.

She’s described as 5’4″, 115 lbs, with medium-length red hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Dorion was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a green camouflage crop top, and green and black Nike boots.

Police said she frequently travels between Winnipeg and Thompson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

