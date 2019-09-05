Canada
September 5, 2019 11:27 am

Ontario government proposes deal to build province’s 1st French-language university

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Francophone Affairs Minister Caroline Mulroney speaks to reporters following an early morning PC Caucus meeting at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A A

TORONTO – Ontario says it has come up with half of the funding required to build the provinces’ first French-language university.

The Progressive Conservatives are now asking Ottawa to contribute the other half of the $126 million needed for the project, which they say will take eight years to complete.

The request was laid out in a proposal the Tory government sent to Ottawa this morning.

READ MORE: Ontario government won’t fund French-language university despite federal support

The initial cost for the project was estimated at $83 million when the plans were first announced by the previous Liberal government in 2017.

The province and the federal government have been in talks for weeks to secure a potential funding agreement to build the school.

The Tories scrapped the project in November as part of their effort to balance the books, a move that sparked outrage and protests amongst Franco-Ontarians.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Franco-Ontarians
french university
Ontario French Language University
Ontario government
Ontario PC Government
Ontario politics

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.