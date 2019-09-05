‘Suspicious male’ caught on video prior to break and enter in Ancaster: police

Hamilton police have released security camera footage of a man they believe robbed a house in Ancaster in early August.
Investigators say “items were taken” from the home on Aug. 9 just after 9 p.m. in the Stonehenge Drive and Thoroughbred Boulevard area.
READ MORE: Suspect caught on video allegedly assaulting driver in parking lot dispute: Hamilton police
Police say the “audible” house alarm was triggered not long after a man in a red t-shirt, attempting to cover his face, rang the front doorbell. He was later seen running from the home.
The back door was broken and items were taken, according to detectives.
Anyone with information can reach out to the criminal investigative branch at (905) 546-3851.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.