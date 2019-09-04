Feds earmark up to $2.9M to protect at-risk aquatic species in southern Prairies

Up to $2.9 million has been earmarked to protect aquatic species at risk in the southern Prairies.

The Canadian government announced the funding in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Federal officials said some of the species that find their home in the rivers, lakes and marshes in the priority area need help to survive and urgent action is needed to protect them.

Targeted species include lake sturgeon, carmine shiner, bigmouth buffalo, mapleleaf mussel, plains minnow and mountain sucker.

“Protecting and recovering species at risk is a shared responsibility,” Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, said in a press release.

“Through the Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk, our government is partnering with groups in the southern Prairies to fund the right projects that will make a real difference in protecting our aquatic habitats and species at risk.”

The funding intends to support projects to assess aquatic habitats and improve the recovery of at-risk wildlife and will be matched by the contributions of partners actively engaged, officials said.

Proposed projects include enhancing fish passages, engaging farmers to improve ecosystems as well as preventing the introduction and spread of invasive species.

Government officials said they are working with groups to finalize project agreements.