Online grocery delivery service ‘Inabuggy’ launches in Edmonton

The latest addition to the on-demand food-delivery landscape officially launched in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Inabuggy is an app- and website-based service that completes grocery lists for customers and then delivers items to their door in as little as an hour.

“You honestly don’t have to leave your house and you’ll get all your groceries,” city manager and elite produce picker Peter Moussatov said. “Whether you live in an apartment, whether you live away for school — you don’t have access to a vehicle — that’s something we can take care of for you.”

Before Edmonton, the company launched in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

It’s not just for produce; the service has partnered with Costco, Safeway, Rexall, M&M Meat Shop, Pet Smart and Wal-Mart stores in Edmonton.

“You can get your pet stuff delivered, your pharmaceuticals, groceries, all in one,” Moussatov said.

Inabuggy shoppers/drivers are specifically trained on how to select good-quality groceries and how to safely pack, transport and deliver them.

“When I train the drivers, I ensure that they know all the things that they need to look at for specific vegetables, specific fruits,” Moussatov said. “Also, you kind of get an understanding of the driver themselves — if they do cooking themselves, if they do their own grocery picking for their families — that’s when you know they put in that effort.

“They basically treat your groceries like they would their family’s.”

In an on-demand food-delivery market that already includes services like Chef’s Plate, Skip The Dishes and Click-and-Collect, Inabuggy hopes its door-to-door service and quality training will set it apart.

“With us, you don’t have to go to the store. Our drivers are trained extensively to deliver you the best type of produce and everything you could possibly need,” Moussatov said.

“You can make special requests, he added.

“If you want bananas — three green bananas and two yellow bananas — whatever the case is, our drivers will make sure that’s taken care of.”

