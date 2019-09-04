Ronald McDonald House in Toronto equipped with school to teach children undergoing treatment

Keeping families close is what Ronald McDonald Houses across the country do best. They provide a place a place to stay for families with seriously ill children undergoing treatment.

There are 15 houses from coast to coast, but only one has a school within the house and it’s in Toronto about to celebrate 15 years of learning Sept. 21.

“I actually started the year before tutoring in a closet,” recalled Katie Doering, principal of RMHC Toronto School. “To see the school grow from me being in that closet to where it is today in a purpose built place with a staff of three, it’s incredible.”

The school is unique teaching both the children in treatment and their siblings.

“When I first came here I was nervous,” said Aleeza Fatima, a Grade 6 student at RMHC Toronto School. “But after a few days, I was really happy at the school and I was never nervous again.”

Recognized as a private school by the Ministry of Education, it has three full-time teachers, and new this year, an early childhood educator, all following the Ontario curriculum teaching children from JK to Grade 12.

“The school is here to compassionately provide a student-centered learning environment that facilitates academic, emotional, and social success.” Doering said.

“I’ve been here since last February.” Fatima said. “I love how welcoming they are and how nice they can be.”

“We’re not going to make any academic progress if a child is struggling emotionally that day, if they’ve had a hard day at the hospital, or their sibling isn’t doing well – we’ve got to talk about that first, before we’re able to do math for example,” Doering said.

“My little sister is doing well now,” said Fatima. “We are going home soon.”

“We also look at the social aspect of it all. Kids love to come to school because they have friends, they get to talk to each other, they get to hang out,” said Doering. “We really want to make it so our environment fosters those relationships.”

Eighty-one families call Ronald McDonald House Toronto their home for however long they may need it. But it’s also a place of comfort, joy, and understanding for the 13 children registered to attend school so far this September.

“When I came to Ronald McDonald House way back, I knew when I walked through those doors, I just felt something and I really wanted to make a difference,” said Doering. “I wanted an alternative teaching experience, and I found one. Honestly, it has been a dream come true for me.”