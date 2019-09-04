Regina sees largest increase in Airbnb bookings across the globe for 2019

Regina has seen the largest increase in Airbnb bookings when compared to other cities around the world, according to the accommodation-sharing site.

Airbnb states it has seen a 328 per cent increase in bookings in 2019 from a year ago.

According to Airbnb, a Regina host can earn up nearly $3,000 per month renting an entire house and a little more than $1,000 per month renting a private room.

Airbnb credits the increase to the recent surge in events to the Queen City including the 2019 Heritage Classic between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames taking place on Oct. 26.

