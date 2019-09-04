NDP promises to ban mandatory overtime for nurses if elected

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would ban mandatory overtime for nurses if elected premier next Tuesday.

Kinew says nurses understand working overtime in times of crisis but it has become routine.

Flanked by nurses for the announcement, the leader called the practice costly and dangerous and said it should be banned by law.

Health care has been at the centre of the New Democrats campaign with promises to hire and train more nurses, add more hospital beds and reopen two emergency rooms.

Kinew has heavily criticized the health-care overhaul under the Progressive Conservative government.

He has promised to reverse many of the changes if voted into office.

