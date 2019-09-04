Crime
September 4, 2019 11:36 am

Boxes of vinyl plank flooring stolen from Lindsay home: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes police are investigating the theft of boxes of floor planking from a home in Lindsay in late August.

Global Peterborough / File
Police are investigating a report of a break and enter at a home on Hillhead Road in Lindsay last week.

City of Kawartha Lakes police say sometime between 10 a.m. on Aug. 30 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, a door to a home on Hillhead Road was forced open.

Once inside, the suspect(s) removed 25 boxes of vinyl plank flooring.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

