Boxes of vinyl plank flooring stolen from Lindsay home: police

Police are investigating a report of a break and enter at a home on Hillhead Road in Lindsay last week.

City of Kawartha Lakes police say sometime between 10 a.m. on Aug. 30 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, a door to a home on Hillhead Road was forced open.

READ MORE: Boy, 3, dies in ATV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Once inside, the suspect(s) removed 25 boxes of vinyl plank flooring.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

WATCH: Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported break-in at business