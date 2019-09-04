Canada
September 4, 2019 9:20 am

Motorcycle driver, 21, in serious condition after Carling Avenue crash: Ottawa police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A A

A 21-year-old man remains in hospital in serious condition on Wednesday morning after a collision between his motorcycle and a small commercial vehicle on Carling Avenue on Tuesday night, Ottawa police say.

The crash happened shortly after 7:20 p.m. near the Carling Avenue and Preston Street intersection.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Motorcyclist still in critical condition after crash in Ottawa’s east end, police say

The motorcyclist had serious, life-threatening injuries when paramedics transported him to hospital, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said.

There were road closures near the collision scene for a few hours on Tuesday night but the area is now fully reopened to traffic, according to police.

Police said the other vehicle involved was similar to a van or a shuttle bus and no other injuries were reported in the incident.

WATCH (Aug. 26, 2019): New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carling Avenue
Motorcycle Crash
Ottawa Hospital
Ottawa motorcycle crash
Ottawa news
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa traffic
Ottawa vehicle crash
Preston Street

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.