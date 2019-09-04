Motorcycle driver, 21, in serious condition after Carling Avenue crash: Ottawa police

A 21-year-old man remains in hospital in serious condition on Wednesday morning after a collision between his motorcycle and a small commercial vehicle on Carling Avenue on Tuesday night, Ottawa police say.

The crash happened shortly after 7:20 p.m. near the Carling Avenue and Preston Street intersection.

The motorcyclist had serious, life-threatening injuries when paramedics transported him to hospital, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said.

There were road closures near the collision scene for a few hours on Tuesday night but the area is now fully reopened to traffic, according to police.

Police said the other vehicle involved was similar to a van or a shuttle bus and no other injuries were reported in the incident.

