‘Possible made here’: Kingston considers re-branding city’s current slogan

On Tuesday night, Kingston city council will discuss the possibility of changing the city’s current slogan.

Kingston’s current slogan is, “Where history and innovation thrive.” Now, the city is considering taking on a new slogan: “Possible made here.”

“Possible made here” is currently an idea for a new work/live brand campaign created by the city. However, before any decisions are finalized, the city wants the public’s input, which will include engagement sessions both in person and online.

According to Mayor Bryan Paterson, “Really our message to the province, nation and the world is that there are life possibilities that can happen here in Kingston.

“I think it’s a great brand that really gets at the heart of what we have to offer as a community.”

Global News asked Kingstonians what they think of the brand campaign slogan.

“I don’t really think it fits in with the city, because to be honest, getting anything done in the city is quite impossible,” said one resident, Lauren.

“I’m hoping they give it a good vetting and see if people really understand what they’re trying to get across,” added Ted, another Kingston resident.

The Workforce Brand Development Working Group is set to advise the city in nine months on whether adopting the “Possible made here” campaign is a good choice for Kingston.

