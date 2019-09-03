Crime
September 3, 2019 6:04 pm

Local man charged with second-degree murder on Bloodvein First Nation

By Online Journalist  Global News
A Bloodvein First Nation man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man in the eastern Manitoba community, RCMP said.

Police responded to a call of an assault at a Bloodvein home Monday afternoon, where they found the body of a 35-year-old local man.

Lucas Duck, 23, was arrested at the scene and charged with the murder.

He will be appearing in court Wednesday.

RCMP said they continue to investigate, with the help of Major Crime Services.

