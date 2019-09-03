Boris Johnson’s Brexit agenda defeated, rebels seize control

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered a big defeat in Parliament as rebels seize control of Brexit agenda.

The 328 to 301 vote Tuesday night clears the way for Johnson’s opponents to introduce a bill Wednesday that would seek to prevent Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal Oct. 31.

The cross-party rebels are determined to prevent a “no-deal” Brexit because of fears it would gravely damage the economy.

The prime minister’s office has indicated he would seek an early election if that bill is passed to take his Brexit case to the people.

Johnson also lost his working majority with the defection of one of his Conservative Party legislators to the rival Liberal Democrats.

The government’s leader in Britain’s House of Commons has previously accused rebels of an unconstitutional attempt to seize control of the Parliament’s agenda.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said Tuesday night that the rebel bid to take control of the agenda from the government is an unprecedented threat to democratic norms.

Rees-Mogg said as the debate began that “it is not … for Parliament to undertake the role and functions of the executive.” He added that “constitutional convention is that executive power is exercised by Her Majesty’s Government, which has the democratic mandate to govern.”

The outspoken advocate for Brexit said the cross-party group seeking to force the government to rule out a “no-deal” Brexit wants to ignore the millions of voters who favoured leaving the European Union in the 2016 referendum.

