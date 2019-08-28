Boris Johnson moves to suspend U.K. parliament to stop a no-deal Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will temporarily shut down the United Kingdom’s Parliament in mid-October, squeezing the time for the opposition to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

In comments on Wednesday, Johnson confirmed earlier reports that he would hold the Queen’s Speech — normally a formality that outlines the legislative agenda — on Oct. 14.

Since Parliament is normally suspended before the speech, the decision means opposition lawmakers would be unlikely to have enough time to pass laws blocking the U.K.’s exit from the European Union on Oct. 31 without a negotiated deal.

Lawmakers are reacting with fury.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson says Johnson is embarking on a “dangerous and unacceptable course of action”.

She said: “Shutting down Parliament would be an act of cowardice from Boris Johnson.

In a letter to lawmakers explaining his decision, he says that he “spoke to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session.”

He says a central feature of the legislative program will be the introduction of a bill to leave the European Union and “to secure its passage before 31 October.”

Johnson concludes that: “As always my door is open to all colleagues should you wish to discuss this or any other matter.

U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has responded with anger to this move, saying it “represents a constitutional outrage.”

Bercow says he was not told in advance of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision. He says “it is blindingly obvious” that the purpose of the suspension “would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country.”

Bercow says that Johnson should be seeking to establish his democratic credentials, rather than undermine them.

He adds that “shutting down Parliament would be an offence against the democratic process and the rights of Parliamentarians as the people’s elected representatives.”

The British currency has fallen sharply upon these reports.

The pound fell to $1.2187 on Wednesday from about $1.2300 the day before, a sign that investors are more alarmed by the prospect of Britain falling out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a divorce deal.

A so-called no-deal Brexit would see the return of border checks and tariffs on trade between Britain and the rest of the EU, its greatest trading partner.

