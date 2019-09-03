Suspects lead Winnipeg police on chaotic roof-climbing, car-crashing chase before seizure of drugs, weapons

Winnipeg police seized heroin, meth, cocaine and more in a wild incident in the city’s West End Monday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., officers in the Guns and Gangs Unit recognized a driver in the 300 block of Simcoe Street and tried to pull him over, but the driver sped off.

Police said the man lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light standard at Simcoe Street and St. Matthews Avenue, before running from the scene with a male passenger.

The driver climbed onto the roof of a nearby house and tried to escape police by jumping to another rooftop, but fell and was arrested. Police found 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl and $75 in cash on him, and took him to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police say drugs may have factored into morning of mayhem

The vehicle’s passenger was stopped by police tactical officers at a nearby house on Simcoe Street. Police found a third man and .45 calibre ammunition at the house, and a further search turned up a total of 18 grams of meth, more ammunition, one shotgun shell, and two digital scales.

A further search of the crashed vehicle led to the seizure of 34 grams of cocaine.

Jordyn Mark Marcotte, 33, is facing a raft of drug charges, as well as two counts of assaulting a peace officer, as well as dangerous operation of a conveyance and fleeing police.

Mitchell Grant David Giasson, 25, and Jessie Michael Nagam, 24, are also facing drug and firearms charges.

WATCH: Nairn Avenue standoff was conclusion to extended crime spree