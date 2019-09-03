Crime
September 3, 2019 3:16 pm

Port Hope man barricades himself in hotel room to avoid arrest: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Port Hope Police arrested a man on theft charges after he barricaded himself inside a Cobourg hotel.

A Port Hope man is facing several charges following a theft investigation in that city on Friday.

Port Hope Police Service say they received information about a man who was wanted on a surety warrant. It was also alleged the man stole a digital camera from the residence of his surety and attempted to sell it at a store in Cobourg.

On Sunday, police say they received information the suspect was spotted at the Comfort Inn in the Town of Cobourg.

Police attended and located the suspect in room where he allegedly ran and locked himself in a bathroom.

Police say they eventually were able to negotiate with the man to surrender peacefully.

Cody Puffer, 29, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

He was held in custody for a show cause hearing, police said.

