Man accused of recording woman, girls in washroom at Saskatoon gas station

Saskatoon police say they are investigating a possible case of voyeurism at a Saskatoon gas station.

A woman told officers she believed a man in the Fas Gas in the 400-block of Circle Drive East recorded her, along with four girls, while they were using the washroom Sunday afternoon, police said.

She said the man had shown suspicious behaviour before they used the washroom and said she saw a cellphone camera through a damaged ceiling tile, according to police.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old Saskatoon man and seized his cellphone.

No charges have been laid and the man has been released from custody as the investigation continues, police said.

Investigators said they are now working on getting a search warrant to access the contents of the cellphone.

