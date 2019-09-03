Louise Bridge closure extended due to rainy conditions

Backed-up traffic continues in northeast Winnipeg, due in large part to the continued closure of the Louise Bridge between Sutherland Avenue and Nairn Avenue.

The bridge was originally supposed to reopen Monday after being closed for a week of repair work, but rainy weather has forced the city to keep it closed longer than planned.

It’s now scheduled to re-open Sept. 9 at 6 a.m.

Pedestrian access is still available on the east sidewalk while repairs are ongoing.

