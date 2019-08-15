Winnipeg’s Louise Bridge to undergo temporary closure for maintenance

Winnipeg drivers using the Louise Bridge will have to take an alternate route for a few weeks.

Starting Monday, Aug. 19 and running until Sept. 2, the bridge will be temporarily closed to both north and southbound traffic between Sutherland Avenue and Nairn Avenue.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the east sidewalk while the bridge is undergoing maintenance work.

The City of Winnipeg is urging drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes like Provencher Boulevard or Redwood Avenue.

