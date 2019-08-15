Traffic
August 15, 2019 1:55 pm

Winnipeg’s Louise Bridge to undergo temporary closure for maintenance

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Louise Bridge will be closed for maintenance from Monday, Aug. 19 until Sept. 2.

Global News / File
A A

Winnipeg drivers using the Louise Bridge will have to take an alternate route for a few weeks.

Starting Monday, Aug. 19 and running until Sept. 2, the bridge will be temporarily closed to both north and southbound traffic between Sutherland Avenue and Nairn Avenue.

READ MORE: City of Winnipeg experiences traffic light outages

Pedestrians will still be able to access the east sidewalk while the bridge is undergoing maintenance work.

The City of Winnipeg is urging drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes like Provencher Boulevard or Redwood Avenue.

WATCH: Damaged Manitoba overpass one step closer to reconstruction

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bridge closure
Louise Bridge
Louise Bridge closed
Louise Bridge closure
Louise Bridge detour
Louise Bridge temporary closure
Louise Bridge traffic
Provencher Boulevard
Redwood Avenue
road closure
winnipeg
winnipeg road closure
Winnipeg traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.