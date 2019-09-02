Newark Airport ‘chaos’ unfolds after airline employee sounds alarm over 2 men: reports

A chaotic scene was calmed at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey after an airline employee reportedly approached two men who then fled, before triggering an alarm and an evacuation in the facility’s Terminal A-3 satellite.

Passengers ultimately faced “no threat” after police descended on the terminal, tactical rifles at the ready, following a “false report,” the New York Times reported.

The chaos ensued after an airline employee approached two men at a gate, and became concerned when they allegedly took off, Business Insider transport reporter David Slotnick tweeted, citing information from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Update: Per Port Authority, an Alaska Airlines employee "approached two men at gate 30," who both "fled." The employee was concerned at hit an alarm, triggering the evacuation. The two men were found and are being questioned, but there "is no danger to anyone at the airport." — David Slotnick (@David_Slotnick) September 3, 2019

Slotnick went on to say that the two men were found and questioned, but it was ultimately determined that no one at the airport faced any threat.

A similar account was related by David Lombardi, a sports writer at The Athletic, who was present at the airport at the time.

He described on Twitter a scene of “confusion” after people were told to “evacuate,” after which the “whole terminal scattered.”

Insane situation here at Newark Airport. They just told us all to evacuate and whole terminal scattered. Bags left behind. I initially thought it was an active shooter. Maybe a bomb threat. Confusion and chaos pic.twitter.com/eEAJusrXK8 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 3, 2019

One person tweeting from the scene said that an attendant had yelled “evacuate” before people headed for any exit and ended up on the airport’s tarmac.

Gate attendant yelled “evacuate” and then the whole terminal ran for any exit possible. All ended up on the tarmac and police have detained one person @EWRairport #newark pic.twitter.com/aeswm7plon — Cody Bernstein (@C_Bern) September 3, 2019

Newark Airport later tweeted that there was “no threat in the Terminal A-3 satellite,” and that all passengers and employees would have to be re-screened “as a precaution.”

#EWR It was determined that there was no threat in the Terminal A-3 Satellite. All passengers and employees are being rescreened as a precaution. [15] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) September 3, 2019